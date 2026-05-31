2 Army trainees die of heat stroke, complications

TWO aspiring soldiers died during a military training in Capas, Tarlac over severe health complications, the Philippine Army Training Command (Tracom) confirmed Saturday, May 30, 2026.

In a statement, the Tracom said Candidate Soldiers (CS) Johndyl Lemosniro of New Corella, Davao del Norte, and Junel Flores of Lamitan City, Basilan suffered severe health complications brought on by extreme physical exertion in high temperatures during the training.

Upon showing symptoms, the two trainees were immediately brought to the O'Donnell Medical Treatment Facility (CODMTF).

“Because they were unconscious and in critical condition, medical staff immediately performed endotracheal intubation to secure their airways and assist their breathing,” the statement read.

“To ensure they received the highest level of specialized care, they were promptly transferred to the Tarlac Provincial Hospital for advanced laboratory testing and intensive treatment. Regrettably, despite the exhaustive life-saving efforts of the medical teams at both facilities, both trainees passed away,” it added.

Both trainees, according to the attending physicians, succumbed to brain complications and swelling (encephalopathy), which was a direct result of the severe heat stroke.

The Philippine Army expressed sympathy to the bereaved families.

It also assured its steadfast commitment to the welfare, health, and safety of all trainees undergoing military instruction.

“We assure the public and the families of our recruits that stringent safety policies, medical protocols, and precautionary procedures remain enforced,” it said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)