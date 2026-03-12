2 Chinese nabbed over billions-worth of shabu haul in Occidental Mindoro

AUTHORITIES arrested two Chinese nationals linked to the recovery of billions-worth of illegal drugs in a coastal community in Occidental Mindoro on March 10, 2026.

In a report, the Philippine Army said the two individuals were arrested in a follow-up operation conducted by the 203rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Brigade and troops of the 76th Infantry (Victrix) Battalion within the vicinity of Paluan town, Occidental Mindoro.

The two suspects were aboard the speedboat that ran aground along the coast in the vicinity of Barangay Harrison on March 10.

Authorities said the two denied help from locals despite being distressed and even ran away when they saw uniformed Philippine Army personnel approaching them.