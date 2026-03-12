2 Chinese nabbed over billions-worth of shabu haul in Occidental Mindoro

AUTHORITIES arrested two Chinese nationals linked to the recovery of billions-worth of illegal drugs in a coastal community in Occidental Mindoro on March 10, 2026.
In a report, the Philippine Army said the two individuals were arrested in a follow-up operation conducted by the 203rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Brigade and troops of the 76th Infantry (Victrix) Battalion within the vicinity of Paluan town, Occidental Mindoro.
The two suspects were aboard the speedboat that ran aground along the coast in the vicinity of Barangay Harrison on March 10.
Authorities said the two denied help from locals despite being distressed and even ran away when they saw uniformed Philippine Army personnel approaching them.
Recovered from the ill-fated boat were several sacks of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), earlier reported to weigh around two tons with an estimated worth of P17 billion.
The Philippine Army, however, clarified that based on initial reports from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the seized illegal drugs are estimated to weigh around 860 kilograms with an estimated market value of P5.8 billion.
In a major development during continuing search operations in the area, troops also discovered 30 additional packs of shabu, each estimated to weigh around one kilogram, near the vicinity of the earlier recovery site.
The newly recovered packs, believed to be part of the same smuggling attempt, are expected to further increase the total volume and estimated value of the illegal drugs seized in the operation.
The Philippine Army also said two Filipino nationals from Nasugbu, Batangas, aboard a twin-engine rubber boat seen approaching the area were also apprehended by troops.
According to their statements, they were reportedly hired by an individual they believed to be the owner of the aground vessel to locate and rescue the two missing Chinese nationals.
The apprehended individuals were immediately turned over to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for proper investigation and legal processing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)