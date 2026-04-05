2 cops, Bucor personnel killed in Palawan shootout

TWO police officers and a Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) employee were dead in a shootout in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, on Good Friday, April 3, 2026.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed grief over the death of the victims while conducting a routine law enforcement operations in Barangay Irawan.

Based on the initial report, the incident reportedly began after a mauling at a wake, where men drinking at the event attacked two individuals who then sought help from the police.

When the officers arrived and questioned those present, tensions rose, culminating in a brief gunfight that left all three dead from gunshot wounds.

Nartatez ordered the Mimaropa Police Regional Office (PRO-4B) to conduct an investigation to determine all the circumstances behind the incident.

He reminded all personnel to exercise vigilance at all times while responding to any call for assistance and in conducting law enforcement operations.

“The loss of our brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform face every day. We honor their service and courage, and we remain committed to protecting our communities,” the top cop said.

“We should always be on guard and careful. Stay vigilant, protect each other, and serve the community with utmost dedication,” he added.

Nartatez also assured residents of Palawan that the province remains secure despite the bloody encounter.

“We are intensifying our police visibility and intelligence operations throughout Palawan to prevent any escalation. The situation remains under control. I assure the public that the PNP is working non-stop to secure our communities. Do not fear, because your police force is on high alert,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PNP leadership committed to providing full support for the bereaved families of the slain officers who were killed in action.

“The PNP will shoulder all burial and funeral expenses. We will also provide comprehensive financial assistance and counseling for the families. Their sacrifice will not be in vain,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)