2 cops dead in Abra shooting incident

TWO policemen were killed in a shooting incident in Abra.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said that on Monday evening, the team leader of the Provincial Explosive and Canine Unit (PECU) in Bangued, Abra, shot dead his subordinate inside their barracks.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Tuaño said based on initial information, the suspect, a police lieutenant, accused the victim of reporting him to their superior for reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol.

After killing his first victim, Tuaño said the suspect also tried to shoot another subordinate but failed.

The latter, however, was able to defend himself and shot the police lieutenant instead.

The officer died on the spot from a gunshot wound that pierced through his chest.

The involved policeman voluntarily surrendered and has been charged with homicide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)