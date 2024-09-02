2 cops, lawyer dead in Tagaytay shootout

TWO police officers and a lawyer were killed in a shooting incident in a subdivision in Tagaytay City, Cavite on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Police Captain Adrian Binalay of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group - National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) and Police Captain Tomas Ganio Batarao Jr., currently assigned to the Regional Personnel Holding Accounting Section (RPHAS), went to the Prime Peak Subdivision, Barangay Maitim 2nd Central to inquire about a property for sale.

After meeting the supposed owner of the property, when they were about to enter the subdivision, they were advised by the duty guard, Security Guard Ryan Santillan, not to get inside the subdivision, which they ignored.

Shortly after, a lawyer, supposedly the legal counsel of the said subdivision, arrived and opened fire on the officers from inside his vehicle, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Both the officers and the lawyer sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the encounter.

Binalay was pronounced dead on the spot, while Batarao and the suspect were immediately transported to the nearest hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Fajardo said two individuals, both security guards, were arrested in relation to the incident while another remained at large.

“Ito pong dalawang under custody at isang at large may nag-execute ng salaysay na sila rin po ay kasamang nagpaputok during the incident,” Fajardo said.

(These two in custody and one at large have given statements indicating that they were also involved in firing shots during the incident.)

“Isa sa mga motibong tinitignan natin ay ito pong lupa na ito ay merong dispute between dito sa parte na nirerepresent ng abogado at doon sa nagpapakilalang may-ari na may pinapakita siyang titulo,” she added.

(One of the motives we are considering is the land in question, which has a dispute between the party represented by the lawyer and the person claiming to be the owner who has shown a title.)

Charges of murder will be filed against the suspects.

The PNP has created an investigation team to gather all pertinent evidence and witness statements to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the two officers.

“The entire police force mourns the tragic loss of our brave officers. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that justice is served swiftly,” Marbil said.

The PNP extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and assures the public of a comprehensive investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)