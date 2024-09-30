2 cops relieved amid reopening of PCSO official’s murder case

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered the relief of two police personnel from their posts amid the reopening of the investigation into the murder of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary, retired General Wesley Barayuga, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Monday, September 30, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said Marbil ordered the transfer of Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza and former Mandaluyong police chief Colonel Hector Grijaldo under restrictive custody at the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) from their respective posts at the Police Drug Enforcement Group.

She said this is to ensure their availability as Marbil ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to reopen the investigation on the killing of Barayuga in July 2020 in Mandaluyong City.

Marbil instructed the CIDG in the light of Mendoza’s testimony during the House of Representatives’ quad committee investigation on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration on Friday, September 27.

Mendoza tagged National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO General Manager Royina Garma, who are both retired colonels, as the masterminds of Barayuga’s killing.

Fajardo said the CIDG will backtrack on the past investigation of the case and identify the possible negligence and cover-up especially by those who handled it.

“Isa lang malinaw sa mga narinig ko na statements ni Chief PNP, kung saan man hahantong at sino ang aabutin ng investigation na ito he doesn’t care. We will proceed where the evidence will point us. Kung meron mas mataas pa maliban kay nila Garma and Leonardo, sabi ng ating chief PNP wala tayong sasantuhin sa investigation na ito,” she said.

(One thing is clear from the statements I heard from the PNP Chief: wherever this investigation leads and whoever it implicates, he doesn’t care. We will proceed where the evidence points us. If there is anyone higher up besides Garma and Leonardo, our PNP Chief said that no one will be spared in this investigation.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)