2 killed, 4 wounded in Maguindanao del Norte shooting

TWO persons were killed, while four others were wounded in a shooting incident in Maguindanao del Norte an hour before the opening of polling precincts for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023.

In a report from Bangsamoro regional director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Monday in Barangay Bugawas in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Two fatalities were reported, while the four wounded and other individuals involved are still being identified. They were alleged supporters of a candidate for barangay chairman.

Police identified four suspects, namely, Romar Abas and Keds Lidasan, gunmen and Michael Abas and Teng Kapaya, the alleged lookouts.

Hot pursuit operation against the suspects is ongoing.

In a radio interview, Nobleza said it is highly possible that the incident is election-related, noting that the victims are set to cast their votes.

Datu Odin Sinsuat police chief Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin said voting at the Bugawas Elementary School was transferred to a nearby barangay covered court due to the incident.

On October 28, several classrooms in Ruminimbang Elementary School in Barira Maguindanao del Norte and Dalican Pilot Elementary School in Datu Odin Sinsuat, which were supposed to be used as polling places, were deliberately set on fire.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. chief said investigation on the incidents is ongoing.

Barangay Ruminimbang is categorized as an election area with grave concern.

As of the morning of October 30, the number of election-related violence rose to 31 in which 10 happened in the Bangsamoro region. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)