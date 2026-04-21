2 dead, 6 hurt as truck, bus plunge into ravine

SIX individuals were injured after a 24-wheeler truck carrying bags of cement fell into a ravine in Cagayan on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

In a statement, the AFP said Philippines and United States troops participating in the Balikatan Exercise who happened to be in the area immediately responded to the incident and rescued the victims.

“Four casualties were immediately extricated from a cement-loaded truck that lost control and plunged into a ravine, and were transported to a nearby hospital,” the AFP said.

“Two others, initially trapped and assessed with life-threatening injuries, were later rescued and airlifted by a US HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a higher-level medical facility for advanced treatment,” it added.

The annual joint Balikatan Exercise started on Monday, with 17,000 troops from several other countries expected to join.

Meanwhile, two individuals were killed, while 35 others were hurt as a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Pagbilao, Quezon on Monday evening, April 20.

Police said the bus was on its way to Quezon City from Daet, Camarines Norte when its brakes failed to work in a downhill portion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)