2 dead amid continuous rains in Eastern Visayas

TWO individuals were killed due to the effects of combined shear line and low pressure area (LPA) in Eastern Visayas.

In a television interview, Eastern Visayas Office of Civil Defense director Lord Byron Torrecarion said the two individuals were reportedly hit by a landslide.

“Mayroon po tayong subject for verification kasi hindi pa po dumating sa amin iyong report (about the two fatalities). Ito po ay sa landslide. We're waiting for the identification properly bago namin ma-release ang report,” he said.

(We have a subject for verification because we have not yet received the report (about the two fatalities). This is a landslide. We're waiting for the identification properly before we can release the report.)

He did not divulge yet where the fatalities came from.

Torrecarion said the landslide incidents occurred in Catarman and Lope de Vega in Northern Samar, Liloan and Bontoc in Southern Leyte, Catbalogan City and Tagapul-an in Samar, Jipapad and Oras in Eastern Samar, and Babatngon, Leyte.

Various provinces in Eastern Visayas, particularly Samar, have been experiencing continuous rains over the past few days due to the shear line and low pressure area.

In a separate interview, Northern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Chief Rei Joshia Echano said the rain dumped by the weather systems over the past 24 hours in the province is worth a month of rain.

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said a total of 81,050 families or 307,087 individuals were affected by the bad weather in Calabarzon, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Of the affected families, 3,670 families or 5,831 individuals were inside evacuation centers.

The disaster bureau said 132 areas in the affected regions were flooded, while 17 rain-induced landslides were recorded.

Several roads were also not passable due to extreme flooding while various sea travels were suspended.

The NDRRMC said 31 houses were reported to have been damaged due to the bad weather.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development already provided nearly 3.4 million worth of assistance to the affected population. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)