2 dead due to Super Typhoon Julian onslaught

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded two fatalities amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Julian (Krathon).

In a situational report, the NDRRMC one of the two casualties was a 38-year-old male who was taken by a strong current along the Tineg River in Cabcabarao, Abra.

The agency also recorded one missing individual from the Cordillera region and eight injured in Cagayan region.

The NDRRMC said the effects of Typhoon Julian have affected 58,953 families or 211,000 individuals in 747 barangays in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions.

It said of the affected population, 308 families or 922 individuals remained in evacuation centers in 26 areas in the affected regions.

More than P21.5 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected families.

The number of cities and municipalities placed under a state of calamity due to the effects of Julian has crawled up to 298, in which 23 were in Ilocos region and six in Cagayan region.

The NDRRMC also recorded over P35 million worth of loss in the agriculture sector, while 363 houses were damaged.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2024, Super Typhoon Julian has re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 1 was hoisted over the province of Batanes.

“Julian is forecast to make landfall over southwestern Taiwan this afternoon. Due to a combination of incoming northeasterly wind flow over the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait and lower ocean heat content in its vicinity (which is related to upwelling of cooler waters caused by its slow movement for nearly three days), Julian is forecast to continue weakening. Despite its re-entry in the PAR region, no direct effect is anticipated over the country except for Batanes, which is relatively close to Taiwan,” said Pagasa.

“After landfall, Julian is forecast to move erratically over Taiwan while rapidly weakening due to land interaction. This tropical cyclone is forecast to become a remnant low over Taiwan tomorrow (4 October),” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)