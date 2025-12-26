2 dead from road crash injuries amid holiday season

TWO individuals died after sustaining road crash injuries amid the holiday season, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a social media post, the DOH reported that it has already recorded two deaths among cases of road crash injuries during the period of December 21 to December 26 (5 a.m.) from 10 sentinel hospitals.

"Two people died while riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet," said the DOH.

The health department said they have tallied 263 road crash injuries during the same period.

Of the total, the DOH said 224 did not use safety accessories (helmet, seatbelt).

The department said 193 of the total road crash injuries involved motorcycles.

The DOH said 31 of those injured during road crashes were under the influence of alcohol. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)