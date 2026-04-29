2 dead in broad daylight shooting along Edsa

TWO individuals were killed in a shooting incident along Edsa on Timog Avenue in Quezon City in broad daylight Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Police Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Capellan of the Quezon City Police District Station 10 identified the victims as businessman Ceferino “Perry” Mariano, who sustained four gunshot wounds to the trunk, and his driver, Norberto Olimarco, who succumbed to two gunshot wounds to the body.

The victims were traveling along Timog Avenue aboard a vehicle when two motorcycle-riding suspects approached them. The back rider alighted from the motorcycle and fired several shots at the victims before fleeing.

The suspects abandoned the motorcycle a few meters from the crime scene.

“Itong naka-attach (na MV file number) does not belong to the exact motorcycle kundi sa ibang motorcycle na pagmamay-ari ng ibang individual,” said Capellan.



(The attached MV file number does not belong to the exact motorcycle but to another motorcycle owned by a different individual.)

Capellan said investigators have already obtained security camera footage showing the faces of the suspects for use in manhunt operations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)