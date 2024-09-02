2 dead in Central Visayas due to 'Enteng,' habagat

TWO individuals from Central Visayas were reportedly dead due to the combined effects of Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) and the southwest monsoon (habagat), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday, September 2, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said 10 individuals, also in the Central Visayas, were injured due to the inclement weather.

It said 14 families or 63 individuals in three barangays in the said region were affected by the combined effects of Enteng and Habagat.

The agency also reported two collapsed structures in Central Visayas, particularly in San Jose, Tisa, and Banilad in Cebu City.

The NDRRMC said 14 seaports in the Calarazon and Bicol regions were non-operational due to bad weather, leaving 739 passengers, 282 rolling cargoes, 22 vessels, and four motorbancas stranded.

In Metro Manila, Malacañang canceled classes in all public and private schools as well as work in government offices due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to cause flooding in communities.

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) over:

*the northeastern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Talisay, Daet, Labo, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, San Vicente, Basud, Mercedes, Santa Elena, Capalonga)

*the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa), Cagayan (Pe, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Santa Ana, Lasam, Santo Nino, Alcala, Amulung, Solana, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Aparri, Ballesteros, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Piat, Tuao, Rizal, Abulug, Pamplona)

*Babuyan Islands

*the eastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Burgos, Luna, Reina Mercedes, City of Cauayan, Alicia, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Angadanan, San Guillermo, San Pablo, Maconacon, Tumauini, Ilagan City, Palanan, Divilacan, San Mariano, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Dinapigue, Cabatuan, Aurora, San Manuel, Mallig, Quezon, Roxas)

*the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan), Polillo Islands, the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

* the northern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol, Calanasan)

*the eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal)

Under TCWS No. 1 were:

*Batanes

*Ilocos Norte

*Ilocos Sur

*the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Rosales, Asingan, Binalonan, Sison, San Manuel, Santa Maria, Balungao, San Quintin, Tayug, Umingan, Natividad, San Nicolas)

*Abra

*the rest of Apayao

*the rest of Kalinga

*Mountain Province

*Ifugao

*Benguet

*the rest of Isabela

*the rest of Quirino

*Nueva Vizcaya

*the rest of Aurora

*Nueva Ecija

*the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba)

*the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Obando, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bustos, Baliuag, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

*Metro Manila

*Rizal

*Laguna

*the eastern portion of Batangas (San Juan)

*the rest of Quezon

*Marinduque

*the rest of Camarines Sur

*Albay

*Sorsogon

*Catanduanes

*the northern portion of Masbate (City of Masbate, Aroroy, Baleno), including Ticao and Burias Islands

