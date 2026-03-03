2 dead in helicopter crash in Rizal

TWO individuals died in a civilian helicopter crash in Pililla, Rizal on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

In a telephone interview, Pililla Mayor John Masinsin said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in Upper Barak in Quisao town.

He said the helicopter was carrying five individuals, including two foreign nationals.

“Unfortunately, dead on site ‘yung isa. There are two foreign nationals on board. Inaalam pa namin kung saan ‘yung destination nila initially. Pero, wala namang tinamaang bahay (We are still determining what their initial destination was. But no houses were hit),” said Masinsin.

“All patients are currently in Rizal Provincial Hospital right now. Critically injured ‘yung pilot and it's being processed right now for transfer sa mas malaking ospital. We're still trying to get the names of the fatalities kasi mahirap ma-mix up. Pero, ‘yung isa, dead on arrival sa hospital. So, dalawa na ‘yung fatalities ng accident. Pero, the other two ay relatively stable naman,” he added.

(All patients are currently at the Rizal Provincial Hospital. The pilot is critically injured and is now being processed for transfer to a larger hospital. We are still trying to obtain the names of the fatalities to avoid any mix-up. One of them was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. So, there are now two fatalities from the accident. The other two patients are relatively stable.)

Masinsin said investigation as to the cause of the incident is ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)