2 dead in Nueva Ecija due to ‘Pepito’

TWO individuals were reported dead in Nueva Ecija due to the onslaught of Typhoon Pepito, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Monday, November 18, 2024.

In a radio interview, Remulla said the two fatalities refused to evacuate in order to secure their houses, which are situated in a riverside.

“Ikinalulungkot po natin meron po sa Nueva Ecija na dalawang casualties na hinihikayat na umalis sa tabing ilog pero ayaw nila iwan ang bahay nila at ng umakyat na ang tubig ng ilog, natangay sila. Hindi na po ito kasalanan ng local officials. Talagang pinipilit silang umalis pero matigas talaga ulo at natangay sila na rumaragasa tubig ng ilog,” he said.

(We are sorry that there are two casualties in Nueva Ecija who were encouraged to leave the riverside but they did not want to leave their houses and when the water of the river rose, they were swept away. This is no longer the fault of local officials. They were really forced to leave but they were really stubborn and they were swept away by the raging waters of the river.)

Remulla said the hardest-hit of Typhoon Pepito, which were the provinces of Catanduanes, eastern portions of Samar, Camarines Sur, and Aurora, recorded no fatalities.

He attributed the zero fatalities in these areas to early preparation conducted by the local government units (LGUs).

“Worst areas ang Catanduanes, eastern portion Samar, eastern portion ng CamSur at Aurora. Sila po ay napakaaga ng pre-emptive evacuation or measures. Nakita po natin kapag ang LGUs at national government ay hand-in-hand nag-trabaho ay madaming masasagip na buhay,” said Remulla.

(Worst areas are Catanduanes, eastern portion of Samar, eastern portion of CamSur and Aurora. They were very early in pre-emptive evacuation. We have seen that when the LGUs and the national government work hand-in-hand, many lives can be saved.)

“’Yung dagat sa Catanduanes ay umakyat ng three meters papasok ng isla ngunit maaga ang aksyon ng governor, mayor and barangay captain, naagapan. No loss of lives despite 32-kilometer ang hangin at napakataas ng tubig. Para sa akin, this is a very good success story. Nakikita natin lesson to Kristine na hindi natin naagapan kaya dito sa limang sumunod na bagyo ay halos wala tayong casualty compared to Kristine,” he added.

(The sea in Catanduanes rose three meters but the action of the governor, mayor and barangay captain took place early. No loss of lives despite the 32-kilometer winds and very high water. For me, this is a very good success story. We can see the lesson left by Kristine, so here in the five following typhoons, we have almost no casualties compared to Kristine.)

Typhoon Kristine is the most deadly tropical cyclone in the Philippines so far for 2024, with 159 fatalities.

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) reported that 695,000 individuals were displaced due to series of typhoons that struck the country, starting off with Nika.

The disaster bureau said a total of 1,145,942 persons or 295,576 families were affected by the combined effects of tropical cyclones Nika, Ofel and Pepito in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and National Capital Region (NCR).

A total of 2,717 evacuation centers were established to cater to displaced families.

Over P49 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

No fatalities were recorded due to the three weather disturbances, although 11 were reported injured.

The NDRRMC also recorded 183 flooded areas in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Bicol Region.

The damage incurred by the agriculture sector stood at P8,640,199.46, while the estimated cost of damage to infrastructure was pegged at P469,847,274.36.

Nika and Ofel have already exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

PNP units on high alert

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil has placed all PNP units on high alert, mobilizing resources and personnel to ensure public safety particularly amid clearing operations in the affected areas.

In coordination with Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs), the PNP has deployed 4,894 personnel across affected regions, with 8,065 Reserve Support and Security Forces (RSSF) personnel on standby, ready to reinforce disaster-stricken areas.

PNP units have been strategically deployed to enforce preemptive evacuations, oversee disaster response operations, and provide critical assistance in evacuation centers.

Marbil reminded PNP personnel to prioritize their safety while fulfilling their duties.

“Your safety is paramount as you protect and assist the public. Take all necessary precautions to continue serving those in need,” he said.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report emergencies to the nearest PNP unit.

“Our personnel are on the frontlines, ready to respond swiftly to emergencies despite the risks involved,” said Marbil.

“They put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard the lives and property of our people. This dedication reflects their role as protectors of the community during the most challenging situations,” he added.

‘Pepito’ further weakens

As of 10 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Pepito has weakened into a severe tropical storm.

It was spotted at 270 kilometers west of Batac, Ilocos Norte packed with maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa. It was moving west northwestward at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was hoisted over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western portion of Pangasinan (Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Mabini, Binmaley, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Lingayen, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Infanta, Bugallon, Mangaldan), and the western portion of Abra (Danglas, Bangued, Langiden, La Paz, Pidigan, San Quintin, San Isidro, Pilar, Peñarrubia, Villaviciosa, Lagayan).

Pepito was expected to exit PAR on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)