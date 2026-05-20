2 dead in PAF aircraft crash in Benguet

TWO individuals were killed after a Philippine Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crash landed in Tuba, Benguet on Wednesday morning, May 20, 2026.

PAF spokesperson Colonel Ma. Christina Basco said the SF-260 trainer aircraft, with two pilots onboard, crashed in Cabuyao, Tuba, Benguet around 10:30 a.m. during a navigation training flight.

“The aircraft was one of 10 planes that had departed Fernando Air Base in Lipa City en route to Baguio City,” she said.

Basco confirmed the death of the two pilots onboard.

Investigation is ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)