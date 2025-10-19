2 dead in Tarlac plane crash

TWO individuals were killed in a plane crash in Concepcion, Tarlac on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

In a report, the Concepcion police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. in Barangay Panalicisan.

The two passengers of the ill-fated plane, a male and a female, both residents of Pampanga province, were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Following the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) grounded the entire operations of the concerned aviation company on the orders of acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

Lopez also ordered the immediate conduct of a safety and operations audit to check the airworthiness of the aircraft and the operator’s compliance with aviation safety standards.

Citing the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations (PCAR), Caap said ultralight aircraft fall under the category of Non-Certificated Type Aircraft and are authorized for recreational purposes only.

The agency said such aircraft are restricted to operating within their designated Flying Club Aerodrome, limited to a maximum altitude of 800 feet, and must be conducted strictly under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) conditions.

“The Authority will take appropriate action against any individual or organization found to have violated existing aviation safety laws and operational guidelines,” Caap said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)