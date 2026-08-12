2 dead including a cop in Cavite shooting 

A POLICE personnel and a civilian were killed while another was wounded in a shooting incident in Maragondon, Cavite on Wednesday dawn, August 12, 2026.

In a report, the police said killed during the incident which happened around 1:30 a.m. inside a resort, is a police officer, with a rank of Staff Sergeant, assigned at the Magallanes municipal police station and a civilian.

The wounded cop has a rank of Police Corporal.

A suspect in the shooting is also a policeman assigned at the Trece Martires City Police Station.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said investigation on the incident is still ongoing.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being established. The investigation, including the necessary forensic examination and other procedures, is ongoing,” it said.

“The PNP will not prejudge the case, but neither will it tolerate any violation of the law or PNP rules and regulations. We will follow the evidence, respect due process, and take the appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation,” it added.

The PNP reminds all personnel to strictly observe existing policies and procedures on firearm safety and handling, proper conduct, and the use of force.

It said police officers are expected to exercise discipline, restraint, and sound judgment at all times, whether on or off duty. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)