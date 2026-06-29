2 die after water firm dig site collapses

TWO workers died after a water concessionaire’s excavation site collapsed in Las Piñas City on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

In a radio interview, Las Piñas City Police Assistant Chief of Police for Operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Teoson Rosarito, said the victims’ bodies were retrieved on Monday, June 29.

He said three other workers survived the incident, which occurred around 2:52 p.m. One of the survivors was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The excavation was underground, and they were digging to a depth of almost 18 meters when it suddenly collapsed, trapping five people beneath the area they were excavating,” Rosarito said in Tagalog.

Water concessionaire Maynilad expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and assured them that it would provide all necessary assistance and support.

Maynilad said work at the site has been suspended and that it is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” the company said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)