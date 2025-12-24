2 die ahead of Christmas celebrations due to non-communicable diseases

TWO people succumbed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) just before Christmas Day, based on the report of the Department of Health (DOH).

Citing data from its 10 pilot sites, the DOH said there are two deaths stemming from NCDs, which usually spike during the holiday festivities, during the period of December 21 to December 24 (4:59 a.m.).

"There were two fatalities in the total, of which one died of stroke and one died of acute coronary syndrome," said the DOH.

Overall, the health department said there are 79 cases of NCDs reported across the country.

The DOH said there are 45 cases of acute stroke recorded, of which 15 are aged 60-69 years old.

There were also 25 cases of acute coronary syndrome, including 14 aged 60-69 years old.

The DOH also said they have recorded nine cases of bronchial asthma, with four being 0-9 years old.

It advised the public to maintain normal blood pressure, be active, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience numbness or weakness in any part of their body in order to avoid acute stroke.

To prevent acute coronary syndrome, the public was urged to avoid overeating, smoking, drinking alcohol, and stress, and seek immediate medical attention if you experience chest tightness or difficulty breathing.

The DOH also said that preventing bronchial asthma requires avoiding triggers such as dust and smoke, keeping the environment clean, and carrying inhaler and medication. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)