2 Filipino seafarers killed in Houthi missile attack

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the death of two Filipino seafarers in the recent missile attack launched by Houthi rebels against ships passing through Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
In a statement, the DMW extended its condolences to the family of the two Filipino seafarers whom they refused to name yet for reasons of privacy.
The agency said two other Filipino crewmen were severely wounded following the attack.
“On the direction of the President, the DMW is extending the fullest support and assistance to the families of our seafarers,” the DMW said.
It assured that it is in close coordination with the ship’s manning agency and shipowner to ascertain the conditions of the rest of its crew, particularly the remaining Filipino crew members.
He said based on initial information, the survivors have been taken to a safe port.
“The DMW has coordinated with the principal shipowner and manning agency to work on the repatriation of the remaining Filipino crew members,” it said.
“The DMW reiterates its call to shipowners with ships navigating the volatile Red Sea-Gulf of Aden sea lanes to comply strictly with the expanded ‘high risk areas’ designation and to implement appropriate risk mitigation measures, such as rerouting vessels and deploying armed security personnel onboard such vessels,” it added.
The DMW also called for continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and to address the causes of the current conflict in the Middle East.