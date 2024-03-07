2 Filipino seafarers killed in Houthi missile attack

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the death of two Filipino seafarers in the recent missile attack launched by Houthi rebels against ships passing through Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the DMW extended its condolences to the family of the two Filipino seafarers whom they refused to name yet for reasons of privacy.

The agency said two other Filipino crewmen were severely wounded following the attack.

“On the direction of the President, the DMW is extending the fullest support and assistance to the families of our seafarers,” the DMW said.