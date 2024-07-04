2 Filipinos join global youth leaders as part of ‘90 Youth Voices for the Future’

NINETY aspirational young people from 45 countries have gathered in the UK to focus on changing the world.

As part of the British Council's 90th Anniversary, the organization is hosting the 90 Youth Voices for the Future events, bringing together young leaders to the UK to spend a week to focus on young people's role in shaping their communities' future.

Among the participants are Jose Mari Callueng and Myron Dominick Manalastas from the Philippines.

Callueng and Manalastas are both graduates of the Adamson University College of Law and were part of the Justice Sector Reform Programme: Governance in Justice (Gojust II), a project funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council.

Callueng is currently a National Council Member of the Karapatan Alliance Philippines Inc., a human rights organization, leading campaigns for the respect of Civil and Political Rights and training community paralegals.

Manalastas, on the other hand, is a recent law graduate who has actively participated in legal aid projects such as providing legal services to the poor and marginalized.

Callueng and Manalastas will join the group in London, UK, and then travel to Edinburgh to participate in learning activities, study visits, discussions, and shared experiences.

They will join other participants, a diverse group including young activists, journalists and content creators, artists, technology experts, researchers and entrepreneurs who have been involved in British Council programmes around the world.

The groups will focus on building inclusive communities and spaces, using digital technology for good, and introducing green spaces to cities.

The young people will hear from policymakers and youth organizations from across the UK while experiencing an alternative history tour of the city they visit.

On their final day, the delegates will reconvene online to share experiences before travelling home to practice those experiences in their communities.

The initiative is organized in the framework of Youth Connect, a British Council global program that supports young people and future leaders reach outside of the formal educations system by sharing skills and providing platforms for them to come together with peers from the UK, their own communities and internationally.

Kate Ewart-Biggs OBE, deputy chief executive of British Council, said: "90 Youth Voices is a fantastic opportunity for 90 aspirational young people from around the world to gather together and focus on the positive changes that they can make in the world and their own communities. Not only that, it is important that we learn from these young activists, journalists, creators and entrepreneurs, break down barriers and come together to act positively on the big global challenges that affect all of our lives."

Lotus Postrado, country director of British Council in the Philippines, added: "We're thrilled to have Filipino representatives join our global celebration in the UK. The Philippines has many talented young leaders, and we are grateful to support Jose Mari and Myron as they take this opportunity to learn with global leaders and share their stories on a wider platform." (PR)