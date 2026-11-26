TWO grade school students were wounded after a 12-year-old schoolmate stabbed them inside Kalayaan Elementary School in Caloocan City on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the suspect used a kitchen knife in carrying out the attack.

The victims, aged 11 and nine, sustained injuries but were declared out of danger by doctors and cleared for discharge from the hospital.

Authorities said a teacher immediately intervened and stopped the suspect from further attacking the students before seeking assistance from barangay security personnel.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect had undergone the school’s regular security screening upon entry. However, the kitchen knife went undetected by the metal detector because it was concealed inside a thick book.

Remulla said the child, who is now considered a child in conflict with the law (CICL), claimed to have been a victim of bullying.

However, investigators also found digital evidence indicating that the child had allegedly been subjected to online grooming by an individual through social media platforms.

Remulla said the suspect had no specific target, noting that the two victims were not personally known to him.

“The conversation went very long and very thorough with the perpetrator being encouraged by the groomer to carry on the act,” Remulla said.

“Today, we have seen another consequence that happens when malicious adults contact our children. It's heartbreaking and saddening that the internet, which provides our children and our society with a wealth of information, is also being used to promote violence,” he added in a mix of English and Tagalog.

Authorities are conducting a forensic investigation to identify the child’s alleged online groomer.

The incident adds to a series of violent attacks reported in Philippine schools this year.

In June, a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City left three students dead and 20 others wounded.

In August, another shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University killed two students, including the alleged gunman.

Earlier in June, a stabbing incident at a private school in General Trias City, Cavite, involving a female Grade 8 student left seven Grade 5 pupils wounded. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)