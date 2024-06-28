2 individuals nabbed for 'selling sex videos' involving a minor

TWO individuals were arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation-Human Trafficking Division on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, for allegedly exploiting a minor in Quezon City.

The suspects were identified as a certain Ayvah and Yna, both telegram users, while the victim was a minor.

Based on the investigation, authorities said the suspects were allegedly selling sexual videos and live shows to international clients for P25,000 per transaction.

Authorities also said the victim was transported from Navotas to Quezon City to do live sexual shows.

The victim was already turned over to the social workers of the Social Service Development Department in Quezon City for custody.

The suspects will face charges for violation of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)