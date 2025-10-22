2 killed in Bulacan fireworks factory explosion

TWO individuals were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Police said the explosion, which triggered a fire, occurred around 11 a.m. at the factory located in Barangay Partida.

Fire volunteers managed to extinguish the blaze around 11:50 a.m. and later discovered the charred bodies of the victims.

Authorities said the factory was operating without the necessary permits and was deemed illegal.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)