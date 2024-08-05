2 LPAs unlikely to develop into cyclone; 'habagat' to bring rains

MANILA – The two low pressure areas (LPAs) are unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone for now, the weather bureau said Monday.

One of the LPAs was observed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) while the other was last located 1,155 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, inside the PAR.

"They do not have a direct effect on any part of the country. We will continue to monitor these. Based on latest analysis, they have a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Obet Badrina said.

He added that it was the southwest monsoon (habagat) that would cause rains in several parts of the country.

"Habagat" will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Central Visayas.

It will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Mindanao, Cavite, Batangas, and the rest of Mimaropa and the Visayas.

Isolated rain showers will also prevail over the rest of the archipelago due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains in "habagat"-affected areas, as well as severe thunderstorms, could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the country. (PNA)