2 Manila, Cebu cops under probe over 'abuse'

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a thorough investigation into allegations of physical abuse involving a police officer and a person with disability in Cebu City.

In a statement, Nartatez said he directed Police Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Brigadier General Red Maranan to relieve the police officer involved and place him under restrictive custody amid the ongoing investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that both the police officer and the victim were riding their motorcycles when they figured in a heated altercation.

When they reached the area in front of the barangay hall in Barangay Labangon, the police officer allegedly got off his bike and punched the victim, causing him to fall off his motorcycle. The incident was caught on security camera footage that has since gone viral on social media.

“Any complaint against our personnel is taken seriously not only to uphold discipline but also to send a strong message to the Filipino people that we do not condone any action that compromises the integrity and professionalism of the Philippine National Police,” said Nartatez.

Nartatez also ordered an in-depth investigation into a sexual abuse allegation against a Manila cop.

The 27-year-old victim in the Manila incident sought help from the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a policeman assigned to the Manila Police District.

A medico-legal examination confirmed that the victim was raped.

However, the suspect’s lawyer said the police officer denied the allegation, claiming that the encounter was consensual.

Security camera footage showed the suspect carrying an unconscious woman into a motel in Sampaloc, Manila, on December 4, 2025.

“These two cases will be investigated, and if they are found liable, we will make sure that they will not only be dismissed from the service but will also face criminal charges,” said Nartatez.

Nartatez directed the immediate filing and close monitoring of both criminal and administrative cases against the involved police officers.

“We assure the public that due process is being strictly observed, and that administrative and criminal proceedings will take their course. Kung mapatunayang may pagkukulang o pag-abuso, mananagot ang sinumang pulis, anuman ang ranggo,” Nartatez said.

(If negligence or abuse is proven, any police officer will be held accountable, regardless of rank.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)