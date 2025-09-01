2 Marikina cops charged for sexually harassing colleague

THE police chief of Marikina City has been administratively relieved pending an investigation on sexual offenses allegedly committed by two police officers against their female colleague.

In a press conference, Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Brigadier General Aden Lagradante said Marikina Police Chief Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez is under investigation for command responsibility.

Lagradente said he had earlier ordered the relief of the immediate supervisor of the two suspects.

He added that the probe would be “extensive” and would also cover the suspects’ colleagues, team leaders, chief supervisor, sector commander, station commander, and even the Women and Children Protection Desk.

In an earlier report, two male officers allegedly picked up the patrolwoman on August 17 while she was on duty and invited her for coffee.

However, while inside the police mobile, the suspects molested the victim along the jogging lane in Libis, Barangay Sto. Niño, around 9:30 p.m.

Administrative and criminal complaints for sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness have been filed against the two male officers -- a patrolman and a police staff sergeant. They were reassigned to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of the EPD.

The victim was provided with professional counseling and debriefing.

Philippine National Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez assured that the matter is being taken care of.

“Rest assured that this will be taken care of and magkakaroon ng imbestigasyon ‘yan. Actually, naimbestigahan na ‘yan,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)