2 men in viral gun-toting video nabbed

TWO men were arrested following a road rage incident in Norzagaray, Bulacan that went viral over the weekend, police said Thursday, May 7, 2026.

In a press conference, Bulacan Police Provincial Office chief Police Colonel Jay Baybayan said the incident happened in Barangay Minuyan around 4 p.m. on May 3 when two motorcycle-riding men were involved in a road altercation with an SUV driver.

What started as a verbal altercation led to a physical brawl, which landed the four men, two from the SUV and two from the motorcycles, to the barangay but they were not able to settle the matter.

The motorcycle-riding men sought for back-up from a friend and went to the house of the victims.

“Ngayon dahil ‘yung dalawang nakamotor ay mainit, nagkaroon ng sagutan at nag-pacify naman itong kapatid at sinabi niya na ayusin na lang sa barangay ‘yung insidente ngunit hindi umayon itong dalawang suspects. Umalis sila at akala naman nitong mga biktima ay okay na itong insidente,” Bulacan police director Colonel Jay Baybayin said.

(Because the two motorcycle riders were angry, an argument broke out. The victim’s sibling tried to pacify the situation and suggested that they just settle the incident at the barangay, but the two suspects did not agree. They left, and the victims thought the incident was already over.)

“Ngayon after a few minutes, bumalik itong dalawang suspects kasama na itong may baril na katropa rin nila. So nagparesponde sa nakabaril itong dalawa na suspects kaya nandun ‘yung ating nakikita (sa viral video) na nandun na ‘yung pangatlong suspect na may dala na pong baril at sinisigawan na itong mga biktima at nagbabanta na po…nakainom daw po kasi (ng alak),” he added.

(A few minutes later, the two suspects returned with another companion who was armed with a gun. The two suspects allegedly called for backup from the gunman, which is why, in the viral video, the third suspect can be seen carrying a firearm, shouting at the victims, and making threats. They were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.)

The two motorcycle-riding suspects were already arrested while the man holding the gun in the viral video remains at large.

Charges for trespassing, grave threat and malicious mischief were filed against the suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)