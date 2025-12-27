2 minors lose fingers from firecrackers

TWO minors lost their fingers after sustaining firecracker-related injuries ahead of the New Year revelry.

In a social media post Saturday, December 27, 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that fingers of two minors needed to be amputated after they sustained blast injuries from 5-Star and Whistle Bomb, respectively.

"Two children suffered burns and even had their fingers amputated in separate incidents after fireworks exploded," said the DOH.

It said an eight-year-old child lost his index finger and thumb when he was hit by a whistle bomb.

A 16-year-old teenager also lost two fingers when he was hit by a 5-star, said the separtment.

Based on the latest data released by the DOH, there are already 57 fireworks-related injuries reported by the 62 sentinel hospitals from December 21 to December 26 (4 a.m.).

"It is lower by 49 percent compared to the 112 cases recorded on the same date in 2024," said the DOH.

Most of the victims were injured due to 5-star, kwitis, boga, and triangle, noted the health department.

The DOH also noted that 35 (64 percent) of the total victims are aged 19 and below, while the remaining 22 (36 percent) are aged 20 and above.

"All those who were hit by fireworks suffered multiple injuries or various wounds and burns in different parts of the body," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)