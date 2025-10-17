2 missing Filipinas in Hong Kong found ‘safe and sound’

THE two missing Filipino workers in Hong Kong have been found “safe and sound.”

In a press conference Friday, October 17, 2025, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Imee Mahilum Pabuaya, 23, and Aleli Perez Tibay, 33, are now in the custody of the agency’s office in Hong Kong.

“They are both in good condition,” Cacdac said.

"The two were found and taken to a police station in Hong Kong. The two were immediately picked up by our Migrant Workers Office (MWO) personnel. Around midnight, they arrived at the MWO in Hong Kong," said Cacdac.

Cacdac said the two Filipinas got lost during a hiking trip.

He said they underwent psychosocial counseling and a medical checkup.

Cacdac said the Filipinas will be brought to their employers to explain the incident.

“Ang alam natin, na-terminate ang services nila at kakausapin ang employer today. On the matter of repatriation, it will be arranged kung tuluyan na silang iti-terminate ng employers nila,” Cacdac said.

(What we know is that their services have been terminated, and their employer will be spoken to today. On the matter of repatriation, it will be arranged if their employers decide to fully terminate them.)

He said the DMW stands ready to provide repatriation assistance to the two OFWs should their termination be finalized. (TPM, Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)