2 more bodies recovered from sunken ferry; death toll now 64

MANILA – Technical divers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday recovered two more bodies during underwater search operations, bringing to 64 the death toll related to the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 in waters off Basilan province.

In a situation update, the PCG emphasized that their figures are verified and consolidated through joint efforts of law enforcement, government personnel, and the affected families.

“With this development, the total number of fatalities has increased to 64, with 293 survivors and 15 individuals remain missing,” it said.

In particular, the verification and consolidation were made with the Philippine National Police’s crime scene operatives, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao, and members of the public.

On Tuesday, PCG divers recovered four cadavers during similar underwater operations.

On Feb. 11, acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced criminal and administrative charges would be filed against the Aleson Shipping Line, the operator of the sunken vessel, as well as some executives of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). (PNA)