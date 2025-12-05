2 more Discaya luxury vehicles sold at P9.5M

TWO more luxury vehicles of the embattled contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya were sold for almost P9.5 million during a public auction on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said the Discayas’ Toyota Tundra 2022 was bought for P3,480,000.00, while the Toyota Sequoia 2023 was sold for P6 million.

The floor prices of the Toyota Tundra and Sequoia were set at P3,473,253.97 and P4,669,554.50, respectively.

The BOC declared the auction for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2023, priced at P45,314,391.11, and the Bentley Bentayga 2022, priced at P17,311,121.93, as failed.

On November 20, three other vehicles of the Discayas — the Mercedes-Benz G500 (2019) Brabus, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (2022), and the Lincoln Navigator (2022) — were sold for P38.2 million.

The BOC earlier said it expects to collect a total of P103,865,125.97 from auctioning all the recovered vehicles from the Discayas.

The Discaya couple owns two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)