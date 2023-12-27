2 more revelers lose fingers

TWO more individuals will be celebrating the New Year with injured fingers as a result of firecracker-related incidents.

Based on the latest report from the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, there are two new cases of firecracker-related injuries requiring amputations.

"Both involved the illegal pla-pla lit by male teenagers, who lost their fingers," said the DOH.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported five cases of traumatic amputations due to firework-related injuries.

The health department said one of the five amputation cases was misreported.

"Hence, the total number of amputations this season is now six," said the DOH.

More injuries due to 'crackers

The two new cases of amputees are part of the 23 new firecracker-related injuries recorded, as of 6 a.m. on December 27.

The DOH said the new cases of injured revelers range from six to 55 years old most of whom are males (20).

It said that all the 23 new cases occurred either at home or in the streets.

Fourteen of the new cases were caused by illegal fireworks, said the DOH.

There were also 13 cases involving active firecracker users.

In sum, the DOH said there are now 75 fireworks-related injuries recorded across the country.

Parental guidance

With the New Year revelry drawing closer, the DOH is continuously calling on parents to guide their children.

"Parents should give the gift of complete hands and fingers to their children," the DOH said.

"Fathers and older brothers should set an example for the young men in their family," it added. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)