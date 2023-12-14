2 more ‘suspects’ in MSU Marawi bombing nabbed

AUTHORITIES arrested two more individuals allegedly involved in the fatal bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said Thursday, December 14, 2023.

In a press conference, Fajardo said alias “Maausor” and “Monatanda or Titing,” both members of the Daulah Islamiyah (DI)-Maute group, were arrested on December 9 in Barangay Cabasaran, Lumbayanague, Lanao del Sur.

She said these suspects were the fourth and third most wanted persons in Marawi, respectively, and both have a standing arrest warrant for murder.

“According to some information that we received after the incident ay dito sa area tumakbo at nagtakbo sina engineer,” said Fajardo.

She was referring to Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer and Arsani Membisa alias Khatab or Hatab and Lapitos who were earlier identified by investigators as persons of interest in the MSU bombing.

Fajardo said they have identified two more individuals with possible involvement in the incident, which claimed the lives of four people and injured several others.

She said these two individuals who are also alleged members of the DI went inside the university and went out before the explosion happened.

“We have reasonable ground maliban kay nila Engineer at Lapitos may iba pang involved sa nagging pagpasabog sa MSU,” said Fajardo.

She said these individuals are also believed to be connected to Jafar Gamo Sultan, alias Jaf or Kurot, who was arrested on December 6, in an operation in Barangay Dulay Proper in Marawi City.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines earlier said Sultan allegedly had placed the improvised explosive device at the Dimaporo Gymnasium of MSU Marawi.

Fajardo said Sultan reportedly took part in the planning of the bombing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)