2 OFWs in Lebanon killed by employer

TWO overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were killed after being held hostage by their employer in Lebanon on April 15, 2026.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the victims, who were both long-time household service workers in the residence, were shot dead by their employer during the incident.

The suspect has already been arrested.

“The Migrant Workers Office (MWO), together with the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon, is closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of appropriate charges,” DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

“The Philippine government remains committed to securing justice for the victims and providing continued assistance to their families, including repatriation and access to benefits,” he added.

Cacdac expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

He is set to personally visit the victims’ families to convey condolences and assure them of full government support. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)