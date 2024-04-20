2 OFWs injured in UAE flooding 

ASIDE from the three killed, two other overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) got injured during the severe flooding that happened in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), there were two OFWs injured, both of whom are males, stemming from the vehicular accident that happened in the sinkhole.

"They are recuperating from their injuries, as reported by Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) Dubai officers, who were able to visit them in their hospital rooms," said DMW in a statement.

Earlier, the DMW reported that three OFWs died during the severe flooding in UAE.

Two female OFWs died from suffocation inside their vehicle at the height of the flooding, while a male OFW died from injuries sustained from an accident when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole.

The department said it is already working with local authorities for the repatriation of the remains of three OFWs.

MWO-Dubai and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) have also met with the next of kin of the three OFWs.

"They explained the procedures needed to facilitate the repatriation of their remains back to the Philippines," said DMW.

But aside from the OFW casualties, DMW said they are also providing assistance to others similarly affected by the calamity.

It related how OFWs stranded due to delayed or rescheduled flights at the Dubai International Airport were provided with food packs, essential personal items, and airline flight assistance.

Similarly, the DMW said about 800 OFWs living and working in UAE were distributed with food and relief packs after being affected by the flooding.

Last Monday, UAE was hit by the largest amount of rainfall in the past 75 years, resulting in massive flooding. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)