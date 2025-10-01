2 Pinoy crew men hurt from Gulf of Aden ship attack

TWO of the 12 Filipino crew members of the cargo vessel Minervagracht sustained injuries after they were attacked while plying in the Gulf of Aden.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said two Filipino seafarers were hurt in the attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

"Two were injured and are undergoing medical treatment," said Cacdac.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) chief said the 12 crew members are now safe and accounted for.

"All 12 Filipino crew members of the MV Minervagracht are safe from yesterday's heavy attack," said Cacdac.

"All 12 are now in a safe location and will soon be headed home," he added.

On September 29, a missile struck the Minervagracht that immediately ignited a fire onboard.

On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile strike of the cargo vessel. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)