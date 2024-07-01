2 Pinoy fishermen sustained burns in Bajo de Masinloc explosion

TWO Filipino fishermen were injured after their fishing boat exploded in Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In a statement, the PCG said the Filipino fishing boat “Akio,” which was then carrying eight crewmen, encountered an engine explosion 17 nautical miles southwest of Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The two injured crew sustained second degree burns.

They were immediately rescued by the BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), which was then patrolling at BDM.

The crewmen arrived in Subic, Zambales on Monday dawn, July 1, and were brought straight to the hospital.

The half-submerged fishing boat was also towed to the Subic port.

PCG spokesperson CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the BRP Sindangan received radio challenges, as well as encountered shadowing and initial blocking by China Coast Guard (CCG) and People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships.

"The CCG and PLA Navy vessels stopped shadowing our ship when they were informed by the Angel of the Sea on board about the humanitarian mission," he said.

Balilo said the CCG also launched two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) and offered to help the eight distressed fishermen.

“In times of emergencies, the safety of life should always be our priority. The PCG and CCG communicated in a diplomatic manner and set aside issues on sovereignty, in the spirit of humanitarianism,” he said.

"The swift rescue operation proves the significance of our constant presence at BDM. We will not elevate tension, but we will remain firm on our mission to ensure the safety of lives at sea. Rest assured that Coast Guardians will continue to protect, look after, and take good care of the welfare of our fishermen no matter what, the Coast Guard way," he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)