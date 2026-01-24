2 Pinoy seafarers dead, 4 others missing after vessel sinks near Scarborough Shoal

TWO seafarers have died while four others remain missing after a Singaporean-flagged vessel manned by an all-Filipino crew sank near Scarborough Shoal on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said of the 21 Filipino crew members of MV Devon Bay, two were confirmed dead while four are still missing.

“We are reaching out to the families of the seafarers to fully assist them,” Cacdac said.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the remaining 15 seafarers were successfully rescued.

The MV Devon Bay sank off Scarborough Shoal on Thursday night while en route to Guangdong, China.

The cargo vessel had departed from Zamboanga del Norte and was transporting iron ore when it encountered trouble in waters near Pangasinan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)