TWO Filipino seafarers were injured in an attack on a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker in the Black Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday, November 19, 2026.

In an interview on GMA News' Unang Balita, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said 19 Filipino seafarers were among the crew members of the vessel attacked off the coast of Bulgaria.

“All 19 are safe and sound. Dalawa meron lang (Only two sustained) minor injuries. But otherwise everybody is okay,” he said.

Cacdac said the injured seafarers had been visited by the DMW labor attaché and representatives of the manning agency and shipowner, who assured them of the necessary assistance, including arrangements for their repatriation to the Philippines.

He added that the families of the affected seafarers had already been notified.

The attack occurred on November 17 involving the Liberian-flagged LPG tanker Gas Husky.

Authorities have yet to determine who was behind the attack. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)