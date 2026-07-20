2 Pinoy seafarers killed, 12 hurt in Black Sea drone attack

TWO Filipino seafarers were killed, while 12 others were injured due to drone strikes on vessels at the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

In a press conference, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said one of the Filipino crew members was killed during a July 6 attack while the other was on July 19.

“The attacks have largely targeted bulk carriers and oil products or tankers with incidents occurring in and or near the ports and anchorages in southern Ukraine. Most ships sustained damage from unmanned aerial vehicle, UAV or drone attacks while alongside, meaning nakadikit sa Puerto at anchorage or shortly after departure,” Cacdac said.

As of July 20, he said nine ships carrying 139 Filipino seafarers have been damaged after they were attacked while transiting the northern part of Black Sea.

He said of the 139, 124 were marked safe and unharmed while four out of the 12 injured Filipinos ave already been repatriated.

The other injured crew members are undergoing medical recovery.

Cacdac said the incidents exposed the increasing volatile security environment in the Black Sea.

“The DMW, as well as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), have been monitoring the situation in the Black Sea, and closely coordinating with the licensed manning agencies and ship principals and owners to ensure the safety and welfare of affected Filipino seafarers,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)