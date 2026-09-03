2 Pinoy seafarers killed in Strait of Hormuz attack

TWO Filipino crew members of M/V Sidr were killed after the vessel was attacked while crossing the Strait of Hormuz late Monday, August 31, 2026.

In an online media briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that two out of the 16 Filipino crew members of the crude oil tanker owned by a Saudi Arabian company were killed following the projectile hit on the vessel.

"Unfortunately, we have two Filipino seafarers who died as a result of the attack," said Cacdac on late Wednesday night.

The other 14 Filipino seafarers were left unharmed by the attacks and are now safe.

"There were 14 other Filipinos that are safe and were unharmed," said Cacdac.

He said the 14 Filipino crew men and the two remains of their colleagues are now somewhere off the coasts of Oman.

"The remains of the two Filipinos have been disembarked in Oman and the 14 unharmed seafarers will follow soon," he added.

He said they expect the Filipino crew members to be repatriated immediately.

"We are already working on the immediate repatriation of all the crew members, including the two fatalities," said Cacdac.

The attack on M/V Sidr is the latest incident in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)