2 Pinoys safe after foiled hijacking attempt off Gulf of Aden

DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said on Monday, November 27, 2023, that the two Filipino crewmen of the Israeli-linked vessel that was reportedly seized off the Gulf of Aden have been accounted for and are now safe.

In a television interview, De Vega said the attempted hijacking and abduction of crewmen was foiled after United States forces immediately responded.

“According to the local manning agency, nasa maayos namang kondisyon ang dalawa dahil hindi natuloy ang pangha-hijack... Sinubukan daw ng rebeldeng grupo pero dumating ang US at sinagip ang mga biktima at hindi natuloy ang pangha-hijack,” said De Vega.

(According to the local manning agency, the two are in good condition because the hijacking was foiled... The rebel group reportedly tried but the US came and rescued the victims.)

“May dumating na US ship, nung sinubukan ng mga hijacker na tumakas, nahuli sila,” he added.

(A US ship arrived, and when the hijackers tried to escape, they were caught.)

De Vega said five men were detained over the foiled hijacking attempt.

He said the families of the Filipino seafarers have already been informed about the matter.

He said the families were asking for repatriation but the seafarers may continue their work if they wanted to.

The Liberian-flagged chemical tanker Central Park is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd., which is owned by Israel’s Ofer family.

Aboard during the attempted hijacking were 22 crewmen.

Last week, an Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a crucial Red Sea shipping route with 25 crew members, including 17 Filipino seafarers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)