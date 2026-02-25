2 protesters arrested amid scuffle at Edsa Shrine

TWO protesters were arrested during demonstrations near Edsa Shrine on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, as part of the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

In a press briefing, Philippine National Police (PNP) Directorate for Operations acting chief Police Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones said several unruly protesters tried to occupy a lane intended only for motor vehicles, which led to a scuffle.

“Ang nangyari ito sa pamamato bago magsimula ‘yung activity doon sa Edsa Shrine. Gusto nilang i-occupy ‘yung buong southbound, kaya kanina ang naging stratehiya natin—part ito ng ating public safety na dapat ‘yung flow ng traffic hindi maapektuhan. Pinakiusapan natin sila na tumabi na at i-occupy lang ang isang lane. Karamihan ay sumunod, pero may ilang grupo, maliit na grupo, na talagang ayaw makipag-cooperate sa atin at sila pa ang nagsimula ng kaguluhan at nanakit sa ating kapulisan,” Peñones said.

(This happened during the preparations before the activity at the Edsa Shrine began. They wanted to occupy the entire southbound lane, so our strategy earlier—part of ensuring public safety—was to make sure the flow of traffic would not be affected. We asked them to move aside and occupy only one lane. Most of them complied, but there was a small group that refused to cooperate and ended up starting the commotion and assaulting our police personnel.)

National Capital Region Police Office Director Major General Anthony Aberin reported that seven policemen were injured during the altercation.

Peñones emphasized that police personnel deployed in the area exercised maximum tolerance, noting that protesters occupying the Edsa Shrine did not have rally permits.

He added that only those holding programs at the Edsa People Power Monument were able to secure permits from the local government.

“Andon pa rin ang direktiba ng ating chief PNP na maximum tolerance. Pinagbigyan pa rin natin sila na magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin, provided na hindi sila manggulo,” said Peñones.

(Our Chief PNP’s directive of maximum tolerance is still in place. We still allowed them to express their sentiments, provided that they did not cause any trouble.)

He said the crowd at the height of the protest swelled to around 6,000, fewer than in previous years.

The PNP maintained that despite these isolated incidents, the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution remained generally peaceful. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)