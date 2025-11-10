2 reported dead amid ‘Uwan’ onslaught

TWO individuals were reported dead due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Monday, November 10, 2025.

In a press conference, OCD Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the reported fatalities were from Viga, Catanduanes and Catbalogan, Samar.

He said the victim from Catanduanes died from drowning, while the other in Samar was hit by a collapsed structure.

Alejandro said two others were also reported injured due to the effects of Uwan.

“In case of search, rescue, and retrieval capability, there were 894 teams deployed from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Kasama diyan ang various assets numbering to 190 equipment,” he said.



Alejandro said there were 3,497 teams and 7,308 various assets from uniformed services on standby in case intensive search and retrieval operations are needed.

He said based on the record of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), at least 1.4 million individuals or 426,000 families were preemptively evacuated in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon (Region 4A), Mimaropa (Region 4B), Negros Island Region, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, and Eastern, Central and Western Visayas due to the threats posed by the weather disturbance.

Alejandro said over 6,000 evacuation centers were established to accommodate displaced families.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided P6.4 million worth of food items to local government units in the affected areas.

Alejandro said 132 barangays were reported flooded due to Uwan, while coastal communities experienced massive storm surges.

He said there were P2.6 billion worth of standby funds and stockpiles from the DSWD and OCD ready for distribution if the need arises.

He said landslide incidents were also reported, particularly in the province of Aurora.

“Nung nag-landfall sa Aurora, nag-report na ang mga munisipyo ng Casiguran, Dipaculao, Dinalungan at Dilasag na isolated sila due to landslides,” said Alejandro.



(When it made landfall in Aurora, the municipalities of Casiguran, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, and Dilasag reported that they were isolated due to landslides.)

“But itong landslide subject to immediate clearing operations na. Na-advise na ang [Department of Public Works and Highways] to work with local government units para mabilis ang clearing,” he added.

Alejandro said 15 road networks require immediate restoration following the effects of Uwan.

He said the DPWH deployed 165 personnel and 10 pieces of equipment to ensure the immediate conduct of clearing operations in affected areas.

The OCD also recorded 89 totally wrecked houses and 996 partially damaged homes due to Uwan.

Alejandro said transportation and communications assets were also on standby as part of government emergency response operations in the areas hit by Uwan.

“Although lumagpas na sa kalupaan, meron pa rin panganib si Uwan sa dalang ulan especially in Central and Northern Luzon and NCR,” he said.



(Although Uwan has already passed over land, it still poses danger due to the rain it brings, especially in Central and Northern Luzon and the NCR.)

“Ngayon araw (Lunes) magkakaroon ng continuous rescue, relief and disaster response operations sa mga apektadong lugar,” he added.



(Today [Monday], there will be continuous rescue, relief, and disaster response operations in the affected areas.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)