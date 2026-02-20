2 rookie Manila cops axed over viral traffic altercation incident

TWO rookie police officers assigned to the Manila Police District (MPD) Ermita station were relieved from their posts following a traffic altercation with a civilian motorist that went viral.

A dashcam video showed the personnel suddenly switch lanes and cut off another vehicle along Taft Avenue near the Philippine General Hospital.

The motorist said the officers became angry when he honked at them. The video showed the patrol vehicle stop in front of the motorist at a green light and later speed off while the traffic light was red.

The officers apologized for the incident.

While they initially cited mechanical trouble, they later admitted to unprofessional behavior. They said they tried to overtake another vehicle to provide police assistance and suggested the motorist may have misinterpreted their maneuver.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show cause order to the PNP as the registered owner of the patrol vehicle.

LTO chief Marcus Lacanilao said the drivers must explain why the agency should not revoke their licenses.

National Police Commission official Rafael Calinisan said the office is investigating the incident, which may lead to administrative charges against the two personnel.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. called on all personnel to uphold discipline and protect public trust.

Nartatez said the organization does not condone abuse of authority and stressed that professionalism must guide every officer.

“We do not tolerate any form of misconduct or overstepping of authority within our ranks. As police officers, we must carry the badge with responsibility—and integrity and professionalism must always guide our actions,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said every officer carries the badge with responsibility and noted that actions eroding public confidence will not be ignored.

“To the public, please know that you have the right to be treated with respect by our personnel. Huwag po kayong matakot magsumbong kung kayo ay nakaranas ng pang-aabuso o maling pagtrato. The PNP is an institution of service, and we are continuously working toward a professional organization that Filipinos can fully trust and rely on,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)