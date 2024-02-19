2 security guards jailed over killing of SLEX road worker

TWO individuals were placed under police custody over the killing of a road worker along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) in Calamba, Laguna over the weekend.

In a report from Calamba police, 32-year-old Ronald Santillan, along with his brother, was resting on the road side of SLEX, beside the fence of an industrial park, when they were involved in an argument with security guards.

A video taken by Santillan’s brother and went viral online showed the security guards instructing them to leave but they refused to follow, saying they were not inside the premises of the industrial park.

One of the security guards left and went back with a firearm and fired shots, hitting Santillan, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Police said one of the security guards was arrested following a hot pursuit operation, while the gunman surrendered together with his lawyer.

Murder charges will be filed against the suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)