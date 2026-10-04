2 students die due to electrocution during fun run 

TWO students died while two others were hurt due to electrocution while participating their school's fun run activity.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) expressed sympathies to the families and school community mourning the tragic loss of a 7 and 8-year-old students of Cauayan South Central School in Isabela.

"DepEd is taking the necessary steps to establish the facts surrounding the incident and is coordinating with the local government and law enforcement authorities. A fact-finding investigation is underway, including a review of the activity, safety measures, equipment used, and the roles of those involved," Deped said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on October 3 when the victims were in the school ground filled with bubbles and an electrical short circuit and grounding reportedly occured.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The Schools Division Office assured full cooperation to the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)