2 suspects in American national’s abduction identified

INVESTIGATORS have already identified two suspects in the abduction of an American national in Zamboanga del Norte last week, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said Monday, October 21, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said one of the two identified suspects in the abduction of Elliot Eastman in Sibuco town on October 17, 2024, was among the individuals in the local police’s rogue gallery.

“Noong pinasok ‘yung bahay ng biktima ay kasama niya doon ang kanyang asawa at ‘yung kanyang mga in-laws at accordingly doon sa mga nakausap na mga witnesses, one of the suspects ay apparently ay wala naman takip sa mukha at nakita doon na sinasabi inaayos diumano ‘yung isang banca doon. So may mga composite artist sketch na tayo,” Fajardo said.

(When the victim's house was entered, his wife and in-laws were also there. According to the witnesses who were interviewed, one of the suspects apparently had no mask on and was seen allegedly fixing a boat there. So we have some composite artist sketches.)

“Noong ipinakita itong picture na ito and even sa mga rouge’s gallery natin ay na-identify ng mga witness. So ito ‘yung naging lead kung bakit na-identify natin. We have the alias,” she added.

(When this picture was shown, even in our rogues' gallery, it was identified by the witnesses. So this became the lead for why we were able to identify him. We have the alias.)

Fajardo said the Zamboanga Peninsula regional police created the Critical Incident Management Task Group, which includes the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to intensify the investigation of the incident.

“They are now conducting operational research to confirm whether itong dalawang persons of interests (are) associated or at least affiliated sa ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) or any LTG (local terrorist group) operating in these areas,” Fajardo said.

She said investigators are also looking into all the possible motives of the abduction, noting that there is no demand yet for ransom in exchange for the victim's release as well as a proof of life.

Fajardo also confirmed that the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has coordinated with the family of the victim, particularly his Filipina wife.

She, however, maintained that the FBI was not taking part in the investigation and was only asking for an update.

The victim was shot by the suspects in the leg as he tried to escape before they boarded a small boat and fled in an unknown direction. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)